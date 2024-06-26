Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has condemned a recent social media post by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it an attempt to cover up Israel's crimes.

"We consider the disrespectful post by the Israeli Foreign Minister targeting our esteemed President as a tone that can only be adopted by an official of a state accused of genocide," said a ministry statement on Tuesday.

It emphasised that such accusations are part of Israel’s efforts to obscure its own criminal actions.

Strongly criticising the social media post, the ministry said: "Such slander and lies are part of Israel's efforts to cover up the crimes it has committed."

Türkiye will continue to fight for peace and justice, it added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023.