Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has emphasised the country's leadership potential and media vision during his speech at Anadolu's headquarters in Ankara.

Speaking at a forum titled "Reporter: Rethinking Journalism in the Digital Era," organised by Anadolu on Wednesday, Altun highlighted the significant progress the Turkish global news agency has made in recent years, positioning itself as a leader in journalism and news broadcasting.

He cited the forum as a prime example of these efforts, as well as the launch of the new edition of Anadolu's Reporter book, which aims to meet the expectations of journalism professionals and communication faculty members alike.

"The updated version of the Reporter book is the product of years of work," Altun said, recalling his contributions as an academic years ago.

He expressed hope that the book and the forum, alongside a new agreement between Anadolu and Ankara University, would prove beneficial.

He also addressed the global media landscape, saying, "We see that many established Western media organisations have largely begun to take social media as their source of information and have turned their platforms into rapidly changing bulletin boards instead of data journalism.

"However, rest assured that this is a process that our country's established media organisations are resisting and trying to resist. Today, we are very pleased to witness our established media organisations making serious efforts to combine their accumulated knowledge and institutional capacities from the past with innovations that meet the requirements of today's media and journalism sector," he added.

"Anadolu and public broadcaster TRT, among our leading media institutions, not only produce high-quality journalism but also serve as the voice of global conscience," Altun stressed.

Mobilising international public opinion

He mentioned the recent launch of books and documentaries that highlight Israel's genocide in Gaza, underscoring their role in documenting and fighting for truth and justice.

Speaking about Türkiye's diplomatic efforts under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Altun highlighted the dual approach of stopping Israel's genocide in Gaza and documenting war crimes to mobilise international public opinion.