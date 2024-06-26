Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi visited troops in the eastern Donetsk region who have weathered fierce Russian ground and air assaults in recent months.

The Kremlin's army has escalated its efforts to dislodge exhausted and outgunned Ukrainian forces holding eastern and northeastern areas.

It aims to capture more land during spring and summer as muddy fields have dried out, allowing heavy military equipment to roll into key positions across the countryside.

Russia illegally annexed parts of Donetsk and three other regions in 2022 shortly after it sent troops to Ukraine, and the Kremlin regards taking control of all of Donetsk as a priority.

Moscow is looking to exploit its advantages in troops and weaponry before Ukraine can get promised additional Western supplies to the front.

Civilians have also felt the force of Russia's onslaught. Ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit on Wednesday, Russian forces dropped a powerful glide bomb on the Donetsk city of Selydove, causing extensive damage to 37 homes, six multi-story buildings and administrative infrastructure, regional authorities said on Wednesday.

They reported no injuries.