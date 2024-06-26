The UN experts have urged parties to the Sudan conflict to stop using starvation as a "weapon of war."

The experts on Wednesday noted in a statement that over 25 million civilians in Sudan and fleeing Sudan are being starved and require urgent humanitarian assistance because of the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"However, humanitarian aid is being blocked and the harvest season has been disrupted due to the armed conflict, making widespread famine imminent in the coming months," they said.

"Both the SAF and the RSF are using food as a weapon and starving civilians."

The experts stressed that the extent of hunger and displacement in Sudan is "unprecedented and never witnessed before," urging both sides to stop blocking, looting, and exploiting humanitarian assistance.

They also stressed the deliberate targeting of humanitarian workers and local volunteers has undermined aid operations, putting millions of people at further risk of starvation.