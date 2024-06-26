Türkiye stands by Lebanon against Israel’s “aggressive policies,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

In the call on Wednesday, Erdogan and Mikati discussed Israeli attacks, threats to Lebanon, as well as the conflict in Gaza, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

“President Erdogan underlined the need for Israel's aggression to be stopped immediately, highlighting that Israel's efforts to escalate conflicts are highly dangerous,” it added.

It said Ankara stands alongside Beirut against Israel's aggressive policies.