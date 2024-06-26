Bolivian soldiers have withdrawn from positions outside government buildings where they had gathered with tanks in what President Luis Arce said was an attempted coup in the South American country.

The troops, under the command of army chief Juan Jose Zuniga, left the Plaza de Armas on Wednesday after several hours in which they tried to break down a door to the presidential palace, sparking international condemnation.

The soldiers later pulled back as supporters of Arce waved Bolivian flags and cheered in a central square. President Arce vowed to stand firm and named a new army commander who ordered troops to stand down.

Zuniga was arrested, local media reported, while prosecutors began probe against the ex-military general for coup attempt.

Earlier, in a video of Arce surrounded by ministers in the palace, the Bolivian leader said: "Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize.”

Arce confronted the general commander of the army — Juan Jose Zuniga, who appeared to be leading the rebellion — in the palace hallway, as shown on video on Bolivian television.

"I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination," Arce said.

Morales slams military movement

Before entering the government building, Zuniga told journalists in the plaza: "Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this." Zuniga said that "for now" he recognises Arce as commander in chief.

An hour later, Arce sacked Zuniga and announced new heads of the army, navy and air force amid the roar of supporters.