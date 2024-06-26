The European Union is expected to sign a security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledging to keep delivering weapons, military training and other aid to Kiev for years to come.

The agreement, expected to be signed on Thursday, will lay out the EU's commitment to help Ukraine in nine areas of security and defence policy — including arms deliveries, military training, defence industry cooperation and demining, according to a draft seen by the Reuters news agency.

Zelenskyy is expected to sign the pact at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels. His visit has not been officially announced, but diplomats said he was expected to attend.

The pact is intended to complement similar agreements sealed between Ukraine and its allies as it continues its defence against Russia's invasion.

In the event of "future aggression," the document says the EU and Ukraine intend to consult within 24 hours on Kiev's needs and "swiftly determine" the next steps in accordance with the commitments.

The document is part of a broader effort by Ukraine's partners to provide assurances that they will stand by Kiev for the long haul, with no end in sight to the war and no immediate prospect of Ukraine joining the EU or NATO.