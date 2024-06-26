Türkiye have held off a spirited comeback from Czechia and scored a late winner to seal a 2-1 triumph that confirmed second place in Euro 2024 Group F and booked a last-16 clash with Austria.

The Czechs needed a win on Wednesday to stand any chance of advancing but the 20th-minute dismissal of attacking midfielder Antonin Barak put a major dent in their plans.

Türkiye captain Hakan Calhanoglu's 51st-minute strike made matters even worse, but Tomas Soucek's equaliser 16 minutes later offered the Czechs hope.

Türkiye, however, secured victory with a stoppage-time strike from Cenk Tosun.

"This is just the start," Tosun said.

"I'm delighted with my goal. We spoke about it beforehand, how this is exactly the time for it."

The Crescent Stars will face Austria on Tuesday in Leipzig.