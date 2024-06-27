NATO continues to remain a cornerstone of global security, steadfastly adapting to evolving dynamics and challenges on the international stage, a leading expert has said.

Philippe Dickinson, Deputy Director of the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, emphasised NATO's enduring relevance in the face of evolving global security dynamics in an event held in Washington DC.

Dismissing suggestions that NATO needs to be "Trump-proofed," he highlighted the alliance's continued importance as a cornerstone of transatlantic security cooperation.

"I would sort of push back on the assumption that NATO needs to be Trump-proofed in any way because under former president, US commitment to Europe increased. I know that the political rhetoric, it certainly dominates, but the actual policy was one of support towards NATO," Dickinson said.

Amid discussions on NATO's strategic direction, Türkiye's robust commitment to defence spending stands out, according to the expert. Exceeding the two percent GDP threshold, Türkiye exemplifies dedication to NATO's collective security goals, Dickinson noted.