TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, debutants Georgia qualify for EURO 2024 last 16
Türkiye beats Czechia 2-1, while Georgia stuns Group F winners Portugal 2-0 to reach this weekend's knockout stage.
Türkiye, debutants Georgia qualify for EURO 2024 last 16
Türkiye forward Cenk Tosun scored a solo-effort winner in the box, carrying his country to victory. / Photo: AP / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 27, 2024

Türkiye and tournament debutants Georgia have become the latest teams to qualify for the UEFA EURO 2024 last 16.

On Wednesday, Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye beat Czechia 2-1 at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, finishing Group F second with six points.

Meanwhile, Georgia shocked Group F winner Portugal by scoring 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen, clinching the group's third spot and bagging a place in the last-16. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze were the scorers.

Czechia, who have collected one point in three matches, bottomed the group to be eliminated.

RelatedTürkiye open Euro 2024 campaign with 3-1 victory over Georgia

Turks vs. Czechs

In the thriller against Türkiye, the Czechs were down to 10 men on the pitch as midfielder Antonin Barak was sent off after a foul in the first half. Barak was previously booked.

Türkiye scored the opener in the early minutes of the second half as Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu fired a vicious strike in the box after the Czech defence could not clear the ball.

The Czechs were level after Tomas Soucek performed a close-range finish in the 66th minute. Turkish goalie Mert Gunok failed to catch the ball in a challenge with Czech player Tomas Chory as Soucek scored after the rebound.

RECOMMENDED

In injury time, Türkiye forward Cenk Tosun, who was subbed in the 75th minute, scored a solo-effort winner in the box, making it 2-1.

Türkiye opened its EURO 2024 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Georgia last week.

19-year-old Turkish wunderkind Arda Guler, coming into the tournament fresh from a run of goals for Real Madrid, curled home a brilliant second-half goal and became the youngest debutant to score in the UEFA European Championship final tournament.

In its second Group F match, Türkiye was up against Portugal, which swept into the last 16 after beating Türkiye 3-0 and guaranteeing first place in Group F.

The Round of 16 will start on Saturday. Türkiye will next face Austria on July 2, while Georgia will play Spain on June 30.

EURO 2024 last 16

  • Switzerland vs. Italy

  • Germany vs. Denmark

  • England vs. Slovakia

  • Spain vs. Georgia

  • France vs. Belgium

  • Portugal vs. Slovenia

  • Romania vs. the Netherlands

  • Austria vs. Türkiye

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart