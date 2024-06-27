Türkiye and tournament debutants Georgia have become the latest teams to qualify for the UEFA EURO 2024 last 16.

On Wednesday, Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye beat Czechia 2-1 at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, finishing Group F second with six points.

Meanwhile, Georgia shocked Group F winner Portugal by scoring 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen, clinching the group's third spot and bagging a place in the last-16. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze were the scorers.

Czechia, who have collected one point in three matches, bottomed the group to be eliminated.

Turks vs. Czechs

In the thriller against Türkiye, the Czechs were down to 10 men on the pitch as midfielder Antonin Barak was sent off after a foul in the first half. Barak was previously booked.

Türkiye scored the opener in the early minutes of the second half as Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu fired a vicious strike in the box after the Czech defence could not clear the ball.

The Czechs were level after Tomas Soucek performed a close-range finish in the 66th minute. Turkish goalie Mert Gunok failed to catch the ball in a challenge with Czech player Tomas Chory as Soucek scored after the rebound.