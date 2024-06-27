Türkiye's ambassador to the United Nations has expressed deep concern over the devastating impact of armed conflicts on children.

"Children continue to be adversely and disproportionately affected by the prevailing security protection and humanitarian challenges caused by armed conflicts around the world," Ahmet Yildiz told a Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict on Wednesday.

Referring to a recent report by the UN Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, Yildiz said Israel's atrocities in Palestine's Gaza alone led to an increase in grave violations of 155 percent.

"The numbers of (grave violations) in this conflict and other violations and the nature of the cruelty in this conflict in Gaza are unsurpassed and unprecedented. I am afraid the numbers may be much more than verified in the report due to the situation on the ground," he added.

Need for permanent ceasefire

The ambassador stressed that there is no solution for Palestinian children other than a permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid and the resumption of education.

Yildiz also expressed concern over the children affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and added that Türkiye, in cooperation with UNICEF, has hosted nearly 2,000 orphans and their caregivers since March 2022.

"Türkiye attaches utmost importance to the agenda of the UN which addresses the situation of children in armed conflict and is ready to support efforts for the prevention and protection of children," he added.

