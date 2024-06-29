WORLD
Torrential monsoon storms trigger deadly landslides, floods in Nepal
At least 35 people across Nepal have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June when the annual monsoon rains started.
Landslides and flash floods are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season and kill hundreds of people every year. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
June 29, 2024

At least nine people, including three children, were killed after heavy monsoon rains in west Nepal triggered landslides, an official has said.

Five members of a family were sleeping when their house was washed away by a landslide in Malika village in Gulmi district, about 250 km west of Kathmandu, according to Dizan Bhattarai, a spokesman for the National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority on Saturday.

“Bodies of all five have been recovered,” Bhattarai said, adding that the family included two children.

In neighbouring Syangja district, one woman and her three-year-old daughter died in a landslide that swept away their house, while in Baglung district, which borders Gulmi, two people were killed in another landslide.

At least 35 people across Nepal have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June when the annual monsoon rains started. Rains normally continue until mid-September.

RelatedTwo dead, dozens missing in Nepal floods and landslides
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
