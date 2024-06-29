At least nine people, including three children, were killed after heavy monsoon rains in west Nepal triggered landslides, an official has said.

Five members of a family were sleeping when their house was washed away by a landslide in Malika village in Gulmi district, about 250 km west of Kathmandu, according to Dizan Bhattarai, a spokesman for the National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority on Saturday.

“Bodies of all five have been recovered,” Bhattarai said, adding that the family included two children.