Whistleblower and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to Australia this week, capping a 14-year-long legal battle that gripped global attention and laid bare some of the worst secrets of the US government.

WikiLeaks has been a controversial organisation known for publishing a wide range of classified documents. Supporters view it as a vital tool for uncovering government and corporate secrets, while others whose information has been made public, such as the US government, see it as a harmful and irresponsible entity.

Here are some of the offences committed by the US military that WikiLeaks has brought to light and which may not have been disclosed otherwise:

Apache helicopter attack in Baghdad

In April 2010, one of the most significant WikiLeaks disclosures came out. It published video footage of a US Apache helicopter attack on unarmed civilians in Baghdad.

Twelve people were reportedly killed in the July 12, 2007 assault, including two Reuters journalists — Namir Noor Eldeen and Saeed Chmagh.

The aerial video, accompanied by audio conversation, showed a small group of people in a neighbourhood, where US pilots in the helicopter identified the journalists' cameras as weapons before opening fire.

Afterwards, when a van approached to offer assistance to the wounded, the helicopter pilots could be heard, almost too eagerly, requesting permission to attack.

"Come on, let us shoot," one voice said. Permission was granted, and the pilots once again opened fire, killing several people in and around the van. "Oh yeah, look at that. Right through the windshield! Ha ha!"

In an interview with Al Jazeera in 2010, Assange said the video demonstrates how war can corrupt pilots and the military, especially in the context of modern warfare.

"So you see these young pilots acting like they're playing video games, only the high scores they are getting are with real human lives," Assange said.

Guantanamo Bay prisoner abuse

In April 2011, WikiLeaks released thousands of pages of documents to select US and European media outlets detailing the treatment of detainees at the now notorious Guantanamo Bay detention camp, a US military prison also known as Gitmo, in Cuba.

According to The New York Times, which was one of the outlets the documents were released to, the records provide detailed information about the detainees, from the personal belongings they had in their pockets when they were captured to their health conditions, history of interrogations, disciplinary issues, and comments made by the detainees about each other.

The classified documents, dating from February 2002 to January 2009, also revealed the abuse of nearly 800 prisoners and breaches of international humanitarian law.

At least 150 Afghans and Pakistanis, who were hastily detained and imprisoned for years, were later found innocent because they were mistaken for someone else or simply for being at the wrong place at the wrong time, showcasing some of the detrimental consequences of President George W. Bush's "war on terror" campaign.

The Bush administration opened the military prison 22 years ago to detain suspected terrorists after September 11. Today, it still holds 30 men, many without criminal charges, nor has there been a trial for the 2001 attacks, NPR reported.

Civilian torture, killings in Afghanistan and Iraq

WikiLeaks published an extensive collection of files concerning the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, providing crucial insights into previously classified information.