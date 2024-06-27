Thousands of doctors in England are staging their 11th walkout in a long-running dispute with the government over pay and working conditions, disrupting hospital services just days before the UK general election.

The five-day strike by junior doctors on Thursday shines a spotlight on the troubles besetting the chronically underfunded National Health Service, Britain’s state-funded public health system, a topic that is a top concern for voters going to the polls on July 4.

Junior doctors, who form the backbone of hospital and clinic care, have been locked in a pay dispute with the government since late 2022. They went on strike for six days in January — the longest in NHS history — and hospitals had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments and operations.

The latest strike begins Thursday and ends on Tuesday, just two days before voters cast their ballots to choose a new House of Commons.

The British Medical Association, the doctors' union, say their pay has dropped by a quarter over the last 15 years and has called for a 35 percent pay uplift. The union says newly qualified doctors earn about $19 an hour — the UK minimum wage is just over 12 dollars an hour — though salaries rise rapidly after the first year.

Sumi Manirajan, deputy chair of the junior doctors committee at the union, said that years of underinvestment have resulted in young doctors leaving in droves to countries that offer better pay, with those left behind seriously overworked and underpaid.

“These patients are in pain, and it hurts us to see us see these patients come in again and again with the same problem that we know we could treat if we had enough doctors,” she said.