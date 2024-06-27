Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has said it has asked the Tamil Nadu state to submit a "detailed report" after a Reuters story revealed that Apple supplier Foxconn rejected married women from iPhone assembly jobs in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday calling for the probe, the federal government's Ministry of Labour and Employment cited the Equal Remuneration Act of 1976, saying the law "clearly stipulates that no discrimination (is) to be made while recruiting men and women workers."

The ministry said it has requested a detailed report from the Labour Department of Tamil Nadu, the site of a major iPhone factory where Reuters uncovered Foxconn’s practice of shunning married women from jobs.

The Labour Ministry said it also directed the office of the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner to provide a "factual report."

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the government statement.

The Tamil Nadu state government did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside office hours.

A Reuters investigation published on Tuesday found that Foxconn has systematically excluded married women from jobs at its main India iPhone plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, on the grounds they have more family responsibilities than their unmarried counterparts.

Foxconn hiring agents and HR sources interviewed by Reuters cited family duties, pregnancy and higher absenteeism as reasons why Foxconn did not hire married women at the plant.