There is a realistic chance of famine in 14 areas across Sudan if the conflict that began in April last year between military factions escalates further, a global hunger monitor has said.

The areas include parts of the capital Khartoum, the regions of Darfur and Kordofan and El Gezira state, according to an update from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) on Thursday.

As previously reported, some 755,000 people in Sudan face "catastrophe", the most severe level of extreme hunger. In total, 8.5 million people - or 18 percent of the population - face food shortages that could result in acute malnutrition and death or require emergency coping strategies, according to the update.

Conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted more than 14 months ago in the capital, and quickly spread to other parts of the country.

It has triggered waves of ethnically-driven violence in the western region of Darfur, caused the world's biggest internal displacement crisis and split control of the country between the rival camps.

