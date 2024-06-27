Kenyan police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at small groups of demonstrators in the capital Nairobi, AFP journalists saw, a day after President William Ruto agreed to scrap contentious tax hikes and called for dialogue following deadly protests.

Dozens of protesters made their way to Nairobi's central business district on Thursday, with soldiers deployed and police in anti-riot gear blocking access along roads leading to State House –– Ruto's office –– and parliament, according to AFP journalists on the scene.

AFP journalists saw officers firing tear gas at dozens of protesters in small groups and arresting three people, as local TV showed isolated scuffles in Nairobi.

Many shops remained shuttered as traders worried about further unrest.

Protesters also rallied in the port city of Mombasa and the opposition bastion of Kisumu, with some blocking roads and lighting bonfires in the lakeside western city.

After dramatic scenes outside parliament on Tuesday saw the partly ablaze complex ransacked by protesters, with police opening fire on them, Ruto made a surprise U-turn on the tax hikes.

He declined to sign the increases into law and withdrew the bill on Wednesday.

"The people have spoken," he said, adding that he would seek "engagement with the young people of our nation".

But protesters said they would still take to the streets Thursday in memory of those killed in the demonstrations, criticising Ruto's dramatic reversal as a case of too little, too late.

Prominent protester Hanifa Adan dismissed Ruto's words as "PR", pointing out that the Kenyan leader had referred to demonstrators as "criminals" just hours earlier.

Adan said on Wednesday that protesters wearing white would hold a peaceful march, with some planning to bring flowers to honour the victims.

Ivy, a 26-year-old job seeker, told AFP that Ruto's about-turn was "a start to changing things."

"He could have done this earlier without people having to die," she added, echoing the words of other protesters interviewed by AFP.

'Cannot take risk'