On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant met US special envoy Amos Hochstein in Washington DC like two old friends, discussing how to address the Gaza war as well as escalating tensions between Tel Aviv and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Hochstein is a very well-known figure in Israel, where he was born and served in the military as a tank crewman in the 1990s. As a businessman, he was also involved as the get-go between Israel and the US, particularly in regard to the energy sector.

Last week, the Israeli military veteran was in Lebanon, where he should not have stepped foot under normal circumstances due to Beirut’s visa regulations on permanent or temporary Israeli residents except with special permissions.

Hochstein did not face deportation from Lebanon thanks to his top American diplomatic status, meeting Lebanese officials, including the country’s acting prime minister and army chief. The US envoy told them that Hezbollah, Israel’s nemesis, is mistaken if the Iran-backed group thinks that Washington would stop the Netanyahu government from invading Lebanon.

Experts say that Hochstein’s Israeli background and his political rhetoric are clear signs that the US has no sincerity to draw the Gaza war to a close as well as de-escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv.

“Appointing Amos Hochstein as a peace envoy reflects the Biden administration's lack of seriousness about ending the conflict between the Lebanese resistance and Israel, as well as the Israeli war on Gaza since both issues are intrinsically linked,” says Ramzy Baroud, an author and a Palestinian political analyst.

Barnett Rubin, an American political scientist who served as a senior advisor to the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan in the past, also finds Hochstein’s appointment as the UN peace envoy an odd choice.

“Of course, it is obviously inappropriate,” Rubin says. When the professor was asked about the merits of his appointment by the Biden administration, “I can’t explain it,” the professor tells TRT World.

Can Hochstein meditate properly?

Over the years, different US administrations - either Democrat or Republican - have adhered to the belief that defending Israel is defending American interests in the Middle East. However, Hochstein’s appointment at a time when pro-Palestine protests have hit major American university campuses might unnecessarily send wrong signals to different capitals in the volatile region.

In 2021, when Hochstein visited Lebanon as the Senior Advisor for Energy Security – appointed by the American Jewish diplomat and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the move had raised eyebrows in Beirut. At the time, Hochstein was tasked with mediating Lebanon-Israel maritime border negotiations.

During the visit, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib had to emphasise that Beirut deals with Hochstein as “an American envoy responsible to his administration, and not in his Israeli capacity,” indicating odd perceptions of the Israeli-born US diplomat.