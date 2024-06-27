Despite unfolding thousands of kilometers away, Israel's ongoing war with Gaza since last October continues to exacerbate divisions within American society and sow discord within President Joe Biden's administration.

Whether it is providing billions of dollars in military support to Israel, offering humanitarian aid for Palestinians, or seeking to avoid regional hostilities that may intensify into a wider war — between Israel and Lebanon — Washington is deeply tied to what has been described as an "apocalyptic" war on Palestinians.

"The distance has not dampened the impact on America," a senior US State Department official told TRT World.

"We have staffers whose nephews, nieces, close and distant relatives were killed in Gaza. We hear their complaints. The voices of dissent are growing every day," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Following the October 7 Hamas raid on southern Israel, the 266-day war — during which Israel has killed and wounded tens of thousands in Gaza, and laid waste to much of the besieged Palestinian enclave — has seen mass demonstrations in America, many of them led by Jewish groups, self-immolation protests, die-in sit-ins, arrest of students and scholars, surge in anti-Muslim attacks and anti-Semitism, limitations on free speech, and a rupture in the Democratic party.

Accusing the US president of turning a blind eye to Israeli atrocities in the blockaded Palestinian territory, many US administration officials have quit in protest while others continue to build pressure within the system.

"I have never seen anything like this before in my 20 years of working with the US administration. The sheer scale of devastation and loss of lives in Gaza is mind-blowing," said the US official who has seen some colleagues quit the State Department to protest Washington's backing for Israel and its failure to bring about a long-lasting ceasefire.

Surge of resignations

Josh Paul, Director of the State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs, resigned in October last year in the first publicly known resignation, citing Washington's "blind support" for Tel Aviv.

Harrison Mann, a US Army Major and Defence Intelligence Agency official, resigned a month later in November. He cited "guilt" for contributing to Gaza mass killings and went public with his reasons to resign in May this year.

In January, Tariq Habash, a US-Palestinian, resigned as Special Assistant in the Education Department's office of Planning, citing Biden administration's approach to the Gaza war and its failure to halt what he termed as Israel's "collective punishment tactics."

Then in March, Annelle Sheline's resignation from the State Department's Human Rights Bureau made global headlines and underscored her refusal to remain "complicit" in what she said was an unjust US policy towards Gaza.

In April, Hala Rharrit, an Arabic language spokesperson for the State Department, called it a day "in opposition to the US' Gaza policy."

Rharrit, who quit the US administration after 18 years of service, told TRT World in an interview that "Israel was committing genocide" in Gaza and US cannot escape "complicity" in this crime.

In May, Lily Greenberg Call, a Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff in the US Interior Department, quit, accusing President Biden of using Jews to justify US policy in Israel's war.

"He is making Jews the face of the American war machine. And that is so deeply wrong," Call said, noting that her ancestors were killed by "state-sponsored violence."