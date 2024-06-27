WORLD
Bolivia arrests over a dozen 'linked' to failed coup bid
Interior Ministry says 17 people have been arrested over attempt to carry out a coup against President Luis Arce.
Arrested military general Juan Jose Zuniga Macias accuses Arce of orchestrating a self-coup to boost his popularity. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 27, 2024

Bolivia's government has said that 17 people, including active and retired military personnel and civilians, have been arrested over a failed coup against President Luis Arce.

"A total of 17 people have been arrested for having attempted to carry out a coup within the national territory," Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo told a press conference on Thursday.

Bolivian military general Juan Jose Zuniga Macias was among those arrested and accused of plotting a coup against the government after attempting to force his way into the Presidential Palace in La Paz with a tank on Wednesday.

Del Castillo confirmed that Zuniga and former navy chief Juan Arnez Salvador led the group of conspirators who wanted "to bring down a democratically elected government" and said they face charges that could result in 15 to 30-year prison terms.

According to the minister, the day before the military uprising, Arce informed the army chief that he was being relieved of his duties because his conduct "was not in line with the political constitution" following several attacks by Zuniga on former left-wing President Evo Morales.

Zuniga has defended himself, accusing Arce of orchestrating a self-coup to boost his popularity.

"The president told me that he needed something to boost his popularity," Zuniga claimed on Wednesday.

Political crisis

Bolivia is currently embroiled in a political crisis involving the ruling party, Movimiento al Socialismo, and former President Morales.

The crisis has been caused by a rivalry between Morales and Arce, both of whom plan to run in the 2025 general elections.

Morales ruled from 2006 until 2019, when he was deposed by the military amid widespread protests and replaced by an interim conservative government.

Arce then won the 2020 election with the help of his former ally Morales before friction began to arise between them.

The coup attempt has been condemned by most countries in Latin America, including Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
