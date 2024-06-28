Friday, June 28, 2024

1730 GMT — A hospital in northern Gaza announced that it will be closed in the coming hours due to a lack of fuel, urging the international community to save the lives of patients, particularly babies in the nursery unit.

"Kamal Adwan Hospital will cease operations in the coming hours if the much-needed fuel to power the generators is not provided," hospital Director Hussam Abu Safiya warned while speaking with Anadolu Agency.

He added that the hospital's closure means the death of patients, including babies in the nursery unit.

"We urge the international institutions and the UN to bring fuel for the hospital as soon as possible and before it’s too late," the director urged.

Abu Safiya noted that in recent days, dozens of children have been admitted to the hospital due to malnutrition.

1833 GMT — Palestinian resistance groups engage in fierce clashes with Israeli forces in Gaza

Palestinian resistance groups said in separate statements that their fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces in different areas of Gaza.

The Qassam Brigades of Hamas said its fighters are fighting Israeli forces at point-blank range in the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, claiming to have killed and injured Israeli soldiers.

It added that the brigade fighters used locally-made Yasin 105 anti-tank shells to target two Israeli Merkava-4 tanks in Shejaiya and Rafah, both in southern Gaza.

The Al-Quds Brigades of the Islamic Jihad group said its fighters booby-trapped a house in Shejaiya and detonated it when an Israeli force entered.

1820 GMT — Thousands rally in Morocco, Yemen in solidarity with Gaza

Thousands of people in Morocco and Yemen took to the streets on Friday in solidarity with Gaza, demanding support for the Palestinians and urging assistance for the war-torn enclave.

In Morocco, the demonstrations took place in several cities including Fez, Meknes, Tangier, Kenitra, Agadir, Berka ne, Oujda, and Jerada.

The protesters called for action to support the Palestinian cause and the delivery of aid, considering the immense suffering and humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave.

In Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, crowds gathered and raised banners with writings such as “There is no dignity for the nations without victory for Gaza."

Similar demonstrations took place in other provinces, including Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Saada, Taiz, and Ad Dali.

1727 GMT — Gaza pier removed due to 'sea states': Pentagon

The US military’s floating pier off the coast of Gaza was dismantled due to expected "high sea states," the Pentagon said.

"Now, due to high sea states expected this weekend, Central Command has removed the temporary pier from its anchored position in Gaza and will tow it back to Ashdod, Israel," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Temporarily relocating the pier will prevent potential structural damage that could be caused by the heightened sea state, Singh said.

1642 GMT — At least 11 killed as Israel hits safe zone near Rafah

At least 11 people were killed and 40 others injured as Israeli forces targeted a safe zone near Rafah, southern Gaza, sources and witnesses said.

Anadolu Agency learned that Israeli military vehicles shelled tents in the Al Mawasi area – designated as a safe zone – over the past hours, resulting in the casualties among the displaced who fled Rafah after Israel began its onslaught on the city early May.

The bombardment accompanied the advancement of Israeli forces towards the Shakoush area, causing panic among the displaced, who were then forced to flee their tents towards Khan Younis.

1612 GMT — 200 Israeli soldiers evacuated from military base in occupied West Bank due to nearby fire

The Israeli army said that it had evacuated some 200 soldiers from a military base in the occupied West Bank due to a fire breaking out nearby.

According to news website Israeli Ynet, the army evacuated the soldiers from a base near the southern Kfar Etzion settlement as a fire broke out in an open area near the base.

The army did not, however, give a cause for the fire.

Kfar Etzion is an illegal Israeli settlement built on Palestinian land in the southern occupied West Bank.

1563 GMT — US shifts assault ship to the Mediterranean to deter an escalation of the Israel-Lebanon conflict

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea this week as the US positions warships to try to keep fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon from escalating into a wider war in the Middle East.

While the Wasp has the capability to assist in the evacuation of civilians if full-scale war breaks out between Israel and the Lebanese group along the Lebanon border, that’s not the primary reason it was rotated in, a US official said. “It’s about deterrence,” the official said.

A second US official said the rotation is similar to the US sending the USS Bataan assault ship into the waters around Israel shortly after Hamas’ October 7 attack, with the vessel remaining for months in the eastern Mediterranean to help provide options and try to contain the conflict.

1500 GMT — Illegal settlers set fire to crops, trees in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian agricultural lands near Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, reducing grain crops and olive trees to ashes.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that a group of illegal Israeli settlers deliberately set fire to fields in the town of Bayt Furik, east of Nablus city.

The flames engulfed a large area of grain crops and olive trees, despite Palestinians’ efforts to extinguish them, the witnesses said.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers in the southern West Bank damaged Palestinian crops by grazing their sheep among the plants, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

Another incident in the southern West Bank occurred when illegal Israeli settlers destroyed crops on Palestinian land while tending to their sheep, local sources said.

1433 GMT — Over 500 Israeli armored vehicles in Gaza damaged since last October

More than 500 Israeli armoured vehicles have incurred damage in Gaza since the start of war last October, the Maariv newspaper has reported.

The Hebrew-language Israeli daily said dozens of these military vehicles had been completely decommissioned and removed from service.

The military has established two logistics centres within Gaza, where it has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians in nearly nine months, to repair the vehicles damaged in fighting with Hamas, which conducted a cross-border incursion on October 7.

1424 GMT — Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon

Jordan strongly advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon, citing the ongoing developments in the region.

In a statement, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “In light of ongoing developments in the region and the safety of Jordanian citizens abroad, they are urged to avoid traveling to Lebanon.”

1414 GMT — EU imposes sanctions on Hamas financiers

The European Union imposed asset freezes and visa bans on several firms and individuals accused of helping to finance Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Among the alleged front companies used by a key financier to funnel funds to the group was Spanish real estate firm Al Zawaya Group, and two others based in Sudan, an EU statement said.

1347 GMT — US prepares to evacuate Americans from Lebanon

In response to escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the Pentagon has strategically repositioned US military assets in the Mediterranean, preparing for potential evacuations of American citizens.

The USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, along with Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has joined other US naval forces in the region, preparing for potential evacuations of American citizens and other missions, NBC News reported, citing US defense officials.

This move aims to deter regional escalation and support potential military-assisted departures.

1310 GMT — Germany condemns Israeli plan to legalise 5 settlements in West Bank

Germany condemned Israeli plans to legalise five settlements in the occupied West Bank, urging Tel Aviv to overturn its controversial decision.

“The federal government clearly condemns the so-called legalization of Israeli outposts and the approval of new housing. Israel's policy of building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories constitutes a serious violation of international law and undermines efforts to achieve a two-state solution,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said at a news conference in Berlin.

“The expansion of settlements endangers the peace and security of all people in the region and we therefore call on the Israeli government to immediately reverse the decisions…,” he added.

1233 GMT — Palestine condemns Israel's decision to ‘legalise’ settlement outposts in occupied West Bank

Palestine criticised the Israeli government's decision to "legalise" settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned the Israeli government's legitimising of five settlement outposts in the West Bank, alongside plans to construct thousands of new settlement housing units across the region,” according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.