US President Joe Biden and his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, have kicked off the inaugural debate of the 2024 general election season.

This pivotal event offers both candidates a critical opportunity to reshape the political landscape and sway undecided voters with their respective visions and policies.

Follow our live coverage👇

0245 GMT — Here's the wrap

This is what Biden and Trump said on hot-button topics:

Social Security: Biden vowed to ensure Social Security's solvency by making the wealthy pay their fair share while protecting those earning under $400,000 annually.

Court Cases: Biden criticised Trump's criminal record, stating, "The only felon on this stage is the man before me." He questioned Trump's morals, likening them to those of "an alley cat."

Democracy: Trump downplayed his involvement in January 6 case, saying, "I had little to do with it; they asked me to give a speech."

Immigration: Biden highlighted a failed bipartisan border deal he negotiated and condemned Trump's family separation policy. Trump blamed rising crime on Biden's immigration policies.

Foreign Policy: Trump criticised Biden's Afghanistan troop withdrawal as "our country's most humiliating day."

On Palestine-Israel, Trump evaded supporting Palestinian statehood. Biden promoted a hostage-prisoner exchange and conditional ceasefire in Gaza. Trump deemed Putin's terms for ending Ukraine's war unacceptable.

Abortion: Trump supported state-level abortion regulation and promised not to block abortion medication access. Biden opposed leaving abortion rights to states, comparing it to delegating civil rights.

Economy: Trump attributed job growth under Biden to pandemic recovery, disputing it as merely a rebound. Biden blames inherited economic challenges for inflation, whereas Trump insists Biden inherited a stable economy.

Elections: Trump stated he would accept the election result if he deemed it fair, prompting Biden to express skepticism, saying, "I doubt whether you'll accept it." Trump later emphasised that violence during the next election would be "totally unacceptable," while declining to accept the election result unconditionally.

0235 GMT — Biden and Trump spar over age and competence

Talking about his age, President Joe Biden said his opponent is only a few years younger than him, "but a lot less competent."

"First of all," Biden said, "I spent half my career being criticised for being the youngest person in politics … and now I’m the oldest."

“This guy’s three years younger and a lot less competent,” Biden said.

Trump retorted, "This shouldn’t be a debate … He is the worst president in the history of our country." "If he wins this election, our country doesn’t have a chance — not even a chance of coming out of this rut. We probably won’t have a country left anymore," he continued.

0215 GMT — Biden and Trump clash over Russia-Ukraine war

On the war between Ukraine and Russia, Trump said, "I will have that war settled between Putin and Zelenskyy as president-elect. Before I take office on Jan. 20, I'll have that war settled."

Biden replied, "He (Putin) wants all of Ukraine. That's what he wants. And then you think he'll stop there? Do you think he'll stop when the, if he takes Ukraine? What do you think happens to Poland, Belarus? What do you think happens to those NATO countries?"

0215 GMT — Biden praises his administration's climate change efforts

Biden celebrates 'most comprehensive' climate change action in history, highlighting his administration's achievement of approximately $783 billion in energy and climate investments under the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022.

0210 GMT — 'You have the morals of an alley cat'

Biden accused Trump of having the "morals of an alley cat" in a blistering attack on the Republican's character.

"The crimes you are still charged with. Think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public... for having sex with a porn star on the night, while your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat," he told Trump.

0200 GMT —Trump: Biden 'like a Palestinian' in exchange on Israel

Trump accused Biden of siding with Palestinians in the brutal Gaza conflict for allegedly refusing to help Israel "finish the job" in the war against Hamas.

"He doesn't want to do it. He's become like a Palestinian —but they don't like him because he's a very bad Palestinian, he's a weak one," Trump said during their presidential debate at CNN headquarters in Atlanta.

Asked if he will support creation of an independent Palestinian state in order to achieve peace in the region, Trump deflected, steering the conversation toward NATO instead.

0155 GMT — Biden calls Trump a 'convicted felon'

Biden has slammed Trump's felony conviction as the pair clashed in their first debate of the 2024 campaign season.

"The only person on this stage is a convicted felon is the man I'm looking at right now. And the fact of the matter is, what he's telling you is simply not true," Biden shot at Trump, after his predecessor said some Democrats should be in prison.

0150 GMT — Trump: Ukraine war would never have started 'if we had a leader'

Trump laid the blame for the Ukraine war at Biden's feet, insisting that the invasion never would have happened "if we had a leader."

"This is a war that never should have started. If we had a leader in this war... He's given $200 billion now or more to Ukraine, he's given $200 billion. That's a lot of money. I don't think there's ever been anything like it," Trump said during the pair's first debate clash of the 2024 election campaign.

0145 GMT — 'You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden tells Trump at debate

Biden delivered a broadside at Trump at their debate, declaring "you're the loser" as he accused his Republican rival of disparaging veterans and members of the military.