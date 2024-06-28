US President Joe Biden has delivered a shaky, halting performance at the debate while his Republican rival Donald Trump battered him with a series of attacks, as the two oldest presidential candidates ever exchanged deeply personal insults ahead of November's US election.

The two men traded barbs on abortion, immigration, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, their handling of the economy, and even their golf games on Thursday as they each sought to shake up what opinion polls show has been a virtually tied race for months.

The president's uneven performance rattled some Democrats and could deepen voter concerns that the 81-year-old is too old to serve another four-year term.

One top Biden donor, who did not want to be named while criticising the president, called his performance "disqualifying" and said he expected a fresh round of calls for him to step aside ahead of the party's national convention in August.

Later Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged that her boss had a "slow start" in Thursday's crucial debate against his election rival, but insisted the Democrat had a "strong finish."

"It was a slow start, that's obvious to everyone. I'm not going to debate that point," she told CNN, after Biden's faltering performance in the debate swiftly raised fears over his candidacy.

Sparks fly thick and fast

A hoarse-sounding Biden stumbled over his words on several occasions during the debate's first half-hour, but he found his footing at the halfway mark when he attacked Trump over his conviction for covering up hush money payments to adult star Stormy Daniels, calling him a "felon."

In response, Trump brought up the recent conviction of Biden's son, Hunter, for lying about his drug use to buy a gun.

Moments later, Biden noted that almost all of Trump's forme r cabinet members, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have not endorsed his campaign.

"They know him well, they served with him," he said. "Why are they not endorsing him?"

Trump, meanwhile, unleashed a barrage of criticisms, including claims that migrants have carried out a crime wave, that Democrats support infanticide, and that he won the 2020 election.

Biden and Trump, 78, were both under pressure to display their fitness for office. Biden has been dogged by questions about his age and sharpness, while Trump's incendiary rhetoric and sprawling legal woes remain a vulnerability.

"Obviously the biggest factor is that Biden still seemed old and raspy and less coherent than when he ran last time," said Matt Grossmann, a political science professor at Michigan State University. "I don't think Trump really did anything to help himself beyond his existing supporters, but I think it's eclipsed by people's impressions of Biden on his biggest vulnerability."

Asked about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, the former president refused to accept any responsibility and claimed that many of those arrested were innocent.

"This guy has no sense of American democracy," Biden scoffed in response.

Biden also blamed Trump for enabling the elimination of a nationwide right to abortion by appointing conservatives to the US Supreme Court, an issue that has bedeviled Republicans since 2022.

Trump countered that Biden would not support any limits on abortions and said that returning the issue to the states was the right course of action.