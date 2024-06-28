The roof of a newly refurbished terminal building at New Delhi's international airport has partially collapsed in heavy rains, killing one person and injuring eight others, rescuers say.

Images posted online showed vehicles crushed under giant steel girders at the departure forecourt of the airport's Terminal 1 on Friday, one of several projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March ahead of the country's general election.

The terminal is used for domestic flights only and airport authorities said all flights departing from it had been cancelled until early afternoon.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy... collapsed around 5 am," they said in a a statement posted online.

"Emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected."