WORLD
2 MIN READ
New Delhi airport roof collapses one dead, several injured
The terminal is used for domestic flights only and airport authorities say all flights departing from it had been cancelled until early afternoon.
New Delhi airport roof collapses one dead, several injured
Images posted online showed vehicles crushed under giant steel girders at the departure forecourt of the airport's Terminal 1. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
June 28, 2024

The roof of a newly refurbished terminal building at New Delhi's international airport has partially collapsed in heavy rains, killing one person and injuring eight others, rescuers say.

Images posted online showed vehicles crushed under giant steel girders at the departure forecourt of the airport's Terminal 1 on Friday, one of several projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March ahead of the country's general election.

The terminal is used for domestic flights only and airport authorities said all flights departing from it had been cancelled until early afternoon.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy... collapsed around 5 am," they said in a a statement posted online.

"Emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected."

RECOMMENDED

Other terminals were operating as normal, as were arrivals at Terminal 1, it added.

New Delhi has been hit by heavy rains in recent days as the annual monsoon reached the Indian capital.

"Eight people have been injured, one person is dead. Rescue operations have been completed," Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services said.

RelatedDeath toll from three-train crash in India nears 300
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia