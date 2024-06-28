WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mongolians vote amid anger over endemic corruption, economic inequality
Voters across the vast, sparsely populated nation of 3.4 million, are exercising their democratic rights to elect 126 members of the parliament.
Mongolians vote amid anger over endemic corruption, economic inequality
Analysts expect the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP), led by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, to retain the majority. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2024

Mongolians have begun voting in parliamentary elections, with the ruling party widely expected to win despite deepening public anger over corruption and the state of the economy.

Polls opened at 2300 GMT on Thursday and will close at 1400 GMT on Friday.

Voters across the vast, sparsely populated nation of 3.4 million sandwiched between China and Russia, are exercising their democratic rights to elect 126 members of the State Great Khural.

Analysts expect the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP), led by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, to retain the majority it has enjoyed since 2016 and govern the resource-rich country for another four years.

Yet there is deep public frustration over endemic corruption, the high cost of living, and the lack of opportunities for young people who make up almost two-thirds of the population.

There is also a widespread view that the proceeds of a decade-long boom in coal mining that fuelled double-digit growth are being hoarded by a wealthy elite.

Preliminary results are expected to come within a few hours despite Mongolia's vast size, thanks to automated vote counting.

RECOMMENDED

And, for the first time in almost a decade, parties are required by law to ensure that 30 percent of their candidates are women in a country where men dominate politics.

RelatedMongolian parliament votes out prime minister

Younger voters

Younger voters are not convinced, and the failure of the main opposition Democratic Party to provide a credible alternative has fuelled the rise of minor parties.

The centre-right anti-corruption HUN party is expected to increase its parliamentary representation through its social-media savvy, professional candidates, who enjoy significant support among the urban middle classes.

"I'll describe this election as a referendum on Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene and whether he will manage to get a mandate to rewrite Mongolia's social contract," Bayarlkhagva Munkhnaran, political analyst and former adviser on the National Security Council of Mongolia, told AFP.

RelatedMongolians head to polls to elect president
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia