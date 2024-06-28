Mongolians have begun voting in parliamentary elections, with the ruling party widely expected to win despite deepening public anger over corruption and the state of the economy.

Polls opened at 2300 GMT on Thursday and will close at 1400 GMT on Friday.

Voters across the vast, sparsely populated nation of 3.4 million sandwiched between China and Russia, are exercising their democratic rights to elect 126 members of the State Great Khural.

Analysts expect the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP), led by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, to retain the majority it has enjoyed since 2016 and govern the resource-rich country for another four years.

Yet there is deep public frustration over endemic corruption, the high cost of living, and the lack of opportunities for young people who make up almost two-thirds of the population.

There is also a widespread view that the proceeds of a decade-long boom in coal mining that fuelled double-digit growth are being hoarded by a wealthy elite.

Preliminary results are expected to come within a few hours despite Mongolia's vast size, thanks to automated vote counting.