Iranians will choose between mostly four candidates in an early presidential election following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Only six candidates from over 80 hopefuls survived screening by the Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists which is overseen by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state.

Two candidates dropped out of the race ahead of the election.

Following are brief sketches of four candidates running for president's office in Iran:

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

A former Iran Revolutionary Guards commander and ally of Khamenei, Qalibaf is the current speaker of the parliament.

He previously ran unsuccessfully for president twice and was compelled to withdraw from a third bid in 2017 to prevent a divided hardline vote in Raisi's initial failed presidential attempt.

In 2005, Qalibaf resigned from the Guards to run for president.

Following his unsuccessful campaign, he assumed the position of Tehran mayor with the supreme leader's endorsement, a role he occupied for 12 years.

In 2009, Qalibaf took credit as Tehran mayor for helping suppress bloody unrest that rocked the establishment after a presidential vote that opposition candidates said was "rigged" to secure hardline Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's re-election.

Saeed Jalili

Jalili is a hardline diplomat who lost his right leg in the 1980s when fighting for the Guards in the Iran-Iraq war.

He has declared being a pious believer in Iran's "velayat-e faqih", or rule by supreme jurisprudence, a system of Islamic government that provides the basis for the Supreme Leader position.