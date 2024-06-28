Türkiye has been removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after three years of efforts.

Türkiye will no longer be subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process, the international watchdog said on Friday following its plenary meeting, thanks to Türkiye's action plans to resolve the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes.

The plenary congratulated Türkiye for its "significant progress in addressing the strategic anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) deficiencies previously identified" during its mutual evaluations.

"Türkiye is therefore no longer subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process," the watchdog said.

Ankara has welcomed the decision.

"Foreign inflows into Türkiye will accelerate after the international crime watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) removed the country from its 'grey list,' Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Friday.