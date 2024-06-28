Türkiye is in the process of enforcing its first legal regulation on crypto assets.

The Turkish Parliament on Thursday cleared a Cryptocurrency Bill that will come into effect after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s approval, and publication in the Official Gazette.

The Bill addresses various aspects of crypto services, including the definition of crypto assets, and mandates broad obligations including licensing, market abuse prevention, and formal written contracts with customers.

The Capital Markets Board (SPK), Türkiye’s financial regulatory and supervisory agency, will be authorised to issue capital market instruments as crypto assets.

The SPK will also establish principles and guidelines for the classification of crypto assets, while the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) will set criteria for information systems and technological infrastructures.

The new regulation is also part of Türkiye’s efforts to comply with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, following its inclusion in the FATF "grey list" in 2021.

Those efforts bore fruit on Friday, with Türkiye being removed from the grey list, owing to strict measures that have now been adopted, addressing issues like money laundering.