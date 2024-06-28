WORLD
4 MIN READ
US drone flights in Black Sea risk direct clash with NATO: Russia
US routinely carries out drone flights over the Black Sea, operations that it says are conducted in neutral airspace and in accordance with international law.
US drone flights in Black Sea risk direct clash with NATO: Russia
Russian aircraft conducts an intercept of a US Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2024

Russia has warned the United States that its reconnaissance drone flights over the Black Sea raised the risk of "direct confrontation" between Moscow and NATO, days after the Kremlin blamed Washington for a deadly missile strike on Crimea.

Tensions between Moscow and Washington soared after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with a US missile on Sunday, killing four people including two children.

On Friday, Russia's defence ministry said it had "observed an increased frequency of US strategic unmanned aerial vehicle flights over the waters of the Black Sea", which surrounds Crimea.

It said the drones were "carrying out reconnaissance" and providing information to Western-supplied Ukrainian weapons planning to strike Russian targets.

"This demonstrates the increasing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kiev regime."

Such flights "increase the risk of a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia" and the army has been instructed to prepare an "operational response", the defence ministry said.

The United States routinely carries out drone flights over the Black Sea, operations that it says are conducted in neutral airspace and in accordance with international law.

In March 2023, Russia intercepted a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the key waterway, an incident that heightened fears of direct confrontation between the two nuclear powers.

RelatedBiden lets Ukraine hit Russia with American weapons — officials

'Bloody crime'

RECOMMENDED

Russia has repeatedly warned Washington and the West they risk becoming "direct participants" in the Ukraine conflict by supplying Kiev with weapons.

Ukraine's attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Sunday drew fury from Moscow, which called the strike a "bloody crime" by a Kiev regime "armed by Washington".

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said Ukrainians made "their own decisions" about where to strike, while the State Department pointed out Crimea is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine.

Russia nonetheless vowed there would be "consequences" and summoned US ambassador Lynne Tracy in protest.

Residents in Sevastopol were on Thursday advised to carry with them a tourniquet — a medical advice used to stop bleeding — in case of further attacks, state media reported.

Adding to tensions, a Ukrainian drone struck a petrol depot in central Russia early Friday and set it alight, the latest in a series of targeted strikes by Kiev on Russia's energy infrastructure, authorities said.

The strike took place at 4:35 am (0135 GMT), leading to a small fire that was later contained, the governor of the Tambov region, Maxim Yegorov, said.

Russia's defence ministry said it "intercepted" 25 Ukrainian drones overnight, without mentioning Tambov.

In the western Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said a drone had been downed but its debris "partially destroyed the roof of an administrative building".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia