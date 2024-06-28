Four years ago, a NASA spacecraft landed on near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer) spacecraft was sent there to collect dust and rock samples and returned with 121.6 grams of pristine samples from Bennu last September, following a seven-year roundtrip voyage through space.

It is the most extensive sample of an asteroid brought back to our planet.

Based on the findings, a scientific paper published on June 26 in the monthly peer-reviewed journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science revealed an exciting discovery — Bennu, a rare carbonaceous asteroid thought to be four and a half billion years old, may have broken off from an ancient, small, primitive ocean world.

"OSIRIS-REx gave us exactly what we hoped: a large pristine asteroid sample rich in nitrogen and carbon from a formerly wet world," said Jason Dworkin, the paper co-author, in a statement on June 26.

According to scientists, Bennu, situated more than 160 million kilometres from Earth and with a body shaped like an acorn that developed in the early stages of our solar system, may contain important information about the beginnings of life on Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx Sample Analysis Team, which has been studying the samples to uncover any secrets they may hold about the asteroid's makeup, initially suggested last October that the asteroid's rock and dust are rich in carbon and include clay minerals that hold water.

Dworkin mentioned then that the sample contains almost 5 percent carbon by weight, representing one of the highest carbon concentrations discovered in an asteroid.

Surprise finding

In the most recent analysis, the researchers say the sample contains not only carbon, nitrogen, and organic compounds, all crucial for supporting life, but also magnesium-sodium phosphate. The team was surprised by this finding, as it was not observed in the spacecraft's remote sensing data from Bennu.

The latest discovery led researchers to believe the asteroid may have come from an ancient ocean world, which no longer exists.

"The presence and state of phosphates, along with other elements and compounds on Bennu, suggest a watery past for the asteroid," said Dante Lauretta, co-lead author of the paper and principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx at the University of Arizona, Tucson. "Bennu potentially could have once been part of a wetter world. However, this hypothesis requires further investigation."

The sample mainly comprises clay minerals like serpentine, similar to the rocks found at mid-ocean ridges. This kind of rock forms when material from the Earth's mantle meets water, NASA says, and besides forming clay, this interaction also creates various minerals like carbonates, iron oxides, and iron sulphides.