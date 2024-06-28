Both former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden began last night's debate with an opportunity. They could have made significant progress in returning to the White House with performances embodying the self-assured equanimity that has defined the city of Atlanta, where the debate took place.

Unfortunately, neither could move beyond the brash bravado and ad hominem attacks that plagued their past debates.

Instead, they demonstrated that they are too busy developing the much-needed strategies to address the core issues challenging the American public, instead conjuring up new ways to dismiss and demean their opposition.

It was, indeed, too tall of an order for contenders, two men who struggled to hide their disdain for one another and came across as just grumpier and older men compared to the last time we saw them on stage together.

What could have been

Conventional wisdom states that a successful presidential debate performance starts with analysing your audience. It's key to understand the differences between a campaign rally, which is for the committed, and communicating to convert the undecided but impressionable.

Unlike rallies where success is determined by a candidate's ability to energise attendees emotionally, a debate is an opportunity to directly engage the unsure and convince them that you have the wisdom, temperament, and policies to address their and the nation's challenges over the next four years. While the committed want to renew an emotional connection, the unsure need facts.

But conventional gets thrown out the window when one of the candidates delivers a disastrous performance like Joe Biden did last night. Trump played to his base by calling Biden "Brandon," referencing a derisive internet meme and holding out the possibility of protesting a "fraudulent" election.

Trump again revealed a penchant for inartfully crafting facts to be consistent with his elevated perception of himself. But none of that mattered last night.

Presidential debates are valuable because they present opportunities for candidates to contrast policy preferences in real time and counter the caricatures that precede their appearance on the debate stage.

President Biden failed on both fronts.