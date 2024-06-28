As tensions rise between Israel and Lebanon, the Pentagon has sent military ships to prepare for the evacuation of American citizens from the region, according to US defense officials.

NBC News reports that these ships include the USS Wasp, an assault ship, which “will operate in the eastern Mediterranean to be ready for a Military Assisted Departure and other missions.”

The US embassy in Beirut has also issued repeated travel warnings to its citizens, urging them to “strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon”. Meanwhile, White House envoy Amos Hochstein expressed concern about the possibility of “a greater war” during his trip to Lebanon.

"We have seen an escalation over the last few weeks. And what President Biden wants to do is avoid a further escalation to a greater war,” he said.

Since the renewal of hostilities nearly nine months ago, Israel and Hezbollah—which has a strong support base in southern Lebanon—have repeatedly launched attacks against one other. Thousands of people have had to flee their homes along the bordering towns and villages. According to an estimate by Reuters, around 387 people have been killed in Lebanon. Meanwhile, in Israel, 18 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed in attacks by Hezbollah, according to Israeli officials.

The US has expressed concern that Israel might carry out a possible ground offensive in Lebanon, which comes in the wake of worrying statements of an “all-out war” by Israeli officials. “We are very close to the moment of decision to change the rules against Hezbollah and Lebanon,” wrote Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on X. “In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be severely hit,” he warned. Prior to that, on a trip to northern Israel, President Isaac Herzog said the international community should not be surprised if “the situation spirals out of control.”

“No restraint and no rules and no ceilings"