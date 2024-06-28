Fighting has intensified in a strategic town in the war-stricken east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) between government forces and M23 rebels, local sources said.

The clashes took place in Kanyabayonga, which lies on the northern front of the conflict in North Kivu province. The province has been rocked by violence since 2021 when the M23 (March 23 Movement) resumed its armed campaign in the region.

The town is considered a pathway to Butembo and Beni in the north, strongholds of the Nande tribe and major commercial centres.

"We have just recorded two deaths and five injuries in the bombings," a health source said Friday on condition of anonymity.

Kanyabayonga, home to more than 60,000 people, is around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from North Kivu's provincial capital, Goma, which is also surrounded by the Rwanda-backed rebels.

The M23 advanced towards Kanyabayonga in Lubero, the fourth territory in North Kivu province that the group has entered after Rutshuru, Nyiragongo and Masisi.

Parts of the group had entered the Kanyabayonga suburbs but the army pushed them back.