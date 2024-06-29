Saturday, June 29, 2024

2108 GMT — The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has said it evacuated its temporary headquarters in southern Gaza because of Israeli attacks.

The PRCS “fully evacuated its temporary administrative headquarters in the Mawasi Khan Younis area due to shrapnel falling on the building and direct shelling, which posed a danger to the staff working inside,” it wrote on X.

2155 GMT — Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli approval of illegal settlement expansion in West Bank

Qatar and Egypt have condemned a decision by Israel to expand illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Statements came after an announcement by Israel's official broadcasting authority that the Security Cabinet approved a plan Thursday to legalize five settlement outposts in the West Bank, issue tenders to build thousands of housing units in the settlements and impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the decision was “a new episode in a series of its continuous violations of international legitimacy resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution 2334,” in reference to the Council’s resolution passed in 2016 that said Israel’s settlements on Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a “flagrant violation under international law” and a major obstacle to a two-state solution.

2130 GMT — Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas leader discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin spoke with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the ceasefire talks in Gaza.

The meeting included steps to ensure a permanent ceasefire, the exchange of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Kalin also extended his condolences to Haniyeh for the loss of his sister, who was killed in an Israeli attack and expressed sympathy for the Palestinian people.

He reiterated Türkiye's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.

2122 GMT — Hamas, Egyptian Intelligence chief discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has discussed a ceasefire in Gaza with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in a telephone, according to the Palestinian resistance group.

Haniyeh received the call from Kamel to discuss “the course of ongoing negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire,” it said.

The Egyptian intelligence chief also extended condolences to Haniyeh for the deaths of his elder sister and several family members in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City last week.

2057 GMT — US pier aid finally reaches Gaza warehouses as seas calm

Humanitarian workers have started moving tons of aid that piled up at a US-built pier off the Gaza coast to warehouses in the besieged Palestinian territory, the United Nations has said, an important step as Washington considers whether to resume pier operations after yet another pause because of heavy seas.

It wasn't known when the aid might reach Palestinians in Gaza, where experts have warned of the high risk of famine as Israel's war is in its ninth month.

This is the first time trucks have moved aid from the pier since the World Food Program, a UN agency, suspended operations there because of security concerns on June 9.

In just the last week, more than 10 million pounds were moved ashore, according to the US military.

2036 GMT — More Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza battles

Two more Israeli soldiers were killed during battles in northern Gaza, the Israeli army has announced.

In a statement, the army said: “Two soldiers were killed, and a third was seriously injured during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.”

It noted they were killed in separate incidents in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

2026 GMT — Israel FM to Iran: Regime-threatening destruction deserves destruction

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said that Iran's message of an "obliterating war" made it worthy of destruction.

⁠"A regime that threatens destruction deserves to be destroyed," Katz said in a post on X. He also said Israel will act with full force against Iran-backed Hezbollah if it does not stop firing at Israel from Lebanon and move away from the border.

Iran's UN mission said on Friday that if Israel embarks on a "full-scale military aggression" in Lebanon, "an obliterating war will ensue."

The Iranian mission also said in the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that in such an event "All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table."

1935 GMT — Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Saudi Arabia has urged its citizens to immediately leave Lebanese territory due to the ongoing developments on its borders with Israel.

The Saudi Embassy in Beirut said in a statement that “it is closely monitoring the current events in southern Lebanon and reiterated its previous call on October 18, 2023, for all Saudi citizens to adhere to the travel ban to Lebanon,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It urged citizens currently in Lebanon "to depart the Lebanese territory immediately” and emphasised the necessity for them “to stay in touch with the embassy in case of any emergencies.”

1641 GMT — Another Hezbollah militant killed in clashes with Israeli army

Another Hezbollah militant was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, the group said.

Hezbollah identified the slain militant as Abbas Atawi, 38, from the town of Shaqra in southern Lebanon.

At least 353 Hezbollah members have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since last October, according to an Anadolu news agency tally.

1631 GMT — Hamas says no progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

A senior official of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Osama Hamdan, said there has been no progress in ceasefire talks with Israel over the Gaza war.

The Palestinian group is still ready to "deal positively" with any ceasefire proposal that ends the war, Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut.

1629 GMT — Qassam Brigades claim deaths, injuries among Israeli army in Gaza's Shujaiah

Hamas's armed wing Qassam Brigades announced that they inflicted casualties on Israeli army forces advancing in the Shujaiah neighbourhood of Gaza City.

In a statement on Telegram, the Qassam group said: "In a pre-planned ambush, our fighters detonated an anti-personnel device against a Zionist force infiltrating the Shujaiah neighbourhood east of Gaza City."

They added that the explosion resulted in casualties among the Israeli forces, "including fatalities and injuries."

Minutes earlier, Qassam fighters reported another statement on Telegram, indicating that they had "targeted the invading enemy forces in Shujaiah with several rounds of 120 mm mortar shells, causing direct casualties among them."

The Israeli military had initiated a ground offensive in Shujaiah on Wednesday "to dismantle Hamas infrastructure," which it claimed remained active in the area, the broadcasting authority reported.

1547 GMT — Israeli army claims to have bombed Hezbollah-linked military building

The Israeli army claimed that it bombed a military building in the area of Houla, southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah members were reportedly present.

In a statement on X, the army added that their warplanes attacked the building where Hezbollah members were located, along with another military building adjacent to it.

The army further stated that earlier, two anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon and landed in the general area of Misgav Am, without causing injuries.

It reported that "the army forces responded to the sources of fire with artillery."

As of yet, there has been no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli army's report.

1529 GMT — Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of illegal settlement expansion in West Bank

Saudi Arabia has condemned Israeli Security Cabinet's decision to expand illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, warning of "dire consequences", according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The statement came following an announcement by Israel's official broadcasting authority that the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a plan on Thursday to legalise five settlement outposts in the West Bank, issue tenders to build thousands of housing units in the settlements, and impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority.

It reported on Friday that the Security Cabinet approved Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's plan to counter the Palestinian statehood recognition and actions against Israel in international courts.

1502 GMT — Egypt warns of unprecedented regional conflict, calls for international intervention

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has warned of an "unprecedented conflict" in the region, calling for international intervention to prevent it and urging collective efforts to ceasefire in Gaza, the presidency said in a statement.

This came during Sisi's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Egyptian-EU Investment Conference in Cairo.

The meeting touched on "ways to confront the escalating regional challenges, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and their impact on regional security and stability."

The Egyptian president emphasised "the necessity of concerted international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and the urgent access to humanitarian aid in Gaza to avert the humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people."