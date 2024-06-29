Following weeks of political unrest, curfew measures have been extended until July 8 in New Caledonia as voters in the overseas territory prepare to cast their ballots in France's upcoming National Assembly polls.

The French High Commission in the Pacific archipelago said that security forces would remain fully mobilised to organise the week-long legislative elections set to begin on Sunday.

Voters will cast their ballots in two phases to elect their two representatives in the French parliament.

Authorities have also imposed a ban on carrying weapons, sale of alcohol and restrictions on gatherings over the weekend.

New Caledonians have two representatives in the 577-seat French National Assembly, with 19 candidates vying for office.

The first constituency covers the capital Noumea and the Loyalty Islands.

The second covers rural areas on the territory's main island.