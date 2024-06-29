WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian military tank sinks near China border, killing 5 soldiers
The tank sank due to a sudden increase in the water levels during a military training activity in the remote region of Ladakh that borders China.
Indian military tank sinks near China border, killing 5 soldiers
The border dispute between India and China dates back to the 1950s, and the two sides fought a war over it in 1962./ Photo: AFP archive / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2024

Five Indian soldiers were killed when a military tank they were travelling in sank while crossing a river in the remote region of Ladakh that borders China, officials have said.

The tank sank early Saturday due to a sudden increase in the water levels of Shyok River during a military training activity, according to an Indian army command centre statement.

It said the accident took place in Saser Brangsa near the Line of Actual Control that divides India and China in the Ladakh region.

Ladakh earlier part of Indian-administered Kashmir is now a union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian parliament in 2019 and the division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, both contested by India and Pakistan.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it an “unfortunate accident.”

RECOMMENDED

The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff in Ladakh since May 2020, when they clashed along their land border in the region, with 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers killed.

The skirmish turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel. New Delhi and Beijing have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve their worst military conflict in decades.

The border dispute between India and China dates back to the 1950s, and the two sides fought a war over it in 1962.

RelatedKashmir construction sparks China-India border standoff
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain