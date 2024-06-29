Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including "Roseanne" and "Arrested Development", has died, his daughter said.

He was 80.

Mull's daughter, TV writer and comic artist Maggie Mull, said Friday her father died at home on Thursday after "a valiant fight against a long illness."

Mull, who was also a guitarist and painter, came to national fame with a recurring role on the Norman Lear-created satirical soap opera "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman", and the starring role in its spinoff, "Fernwood Tonight".

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," Maggie Mull said in an Instagram post. "He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs."

Known for his blonde hair and well-trimmed mustache, Mull was born in Chicago, raised in Ohio and Connecticut and studied art in Rhode Island and Rome.

His first foray into show business was as a songwriter, penning the 1970 semi-hit "A Girl Named Johnny Cash" for singer Jane Morgan.

He would combine music and comedy in an act that he brought to hip Hollywood clubs in the 1970s.

"In 1976 I was a guitar player and sit-down comic appearing at the Roxy on the Sunset Strip when Norman Lear walked in and heard me," Mull said in 1980. "He cast me as the wife beater on 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman'. Four months later I was spun off on my own show."

His time on the Strip was memorialised in the 1973 country rock classic "Lonesome L.A. Cowboy" where the Riders of the Purple Sage give him a shoutout along with music luminaries Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge.

"I know Kris and Rita and Marty Mull are hangin' at the Troubadour," the song says.

On "Fernwood Tonight" (sometimes styled as "Fernwood 2 Night"), he played Barth Gimble, the host of a local talk show in a midwestern town and twin to his "Mary Hartman" character. Fred Willard, a frequent collaborator with very similar comic sensibilities, played his sidekick. It was later revamped as "America 2 Night" and set in Southern California.