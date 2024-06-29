WORLD
Families of Israeli hostages don't want Netanyahu to sabotage swap deal
The families call on top officials to ensure Prime Minister Netanyahu does not sabotage the deal again, highlighting public sentiment that his actions are politically motivated.
Demonstration in Tel Aviv against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and a call for the release of hostages. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 29, 2024

The families of Israeli hostages have urged the country's security establishment not to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage the swap deal with Palestinian groups.

During a press conference near the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, the hostages' families stated: "Do not let Netanyahu sabotage the deal again."

They appealed to their country's leadership to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of all Israeli hostages.

"Netanyahu's insistence on prolonging the war stands between us and our loved ones,” they emphasised.

"Continuing the war means killing the hostages at the hands of the Israeli government," the families added.

'Personal reasons'

They pleaded with Defence Minister Yoav Galant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad not to allow Netanyahu to sabotage the deal again.

The hostages' families highlighted that "the people understand that Netanyahu prolongs the war for personal reasons; reaching a deal (to stop the war and swap hostages) would lead to early elections and the end of his rule."

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that he is only ready for a "partial" deal to retrieve some Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Netanyahu backtracked on his statements Monday, claiming that he is committed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by US President Joe Biden.

Israel "will not end the war until we bring back all the hostages (…) we will not end the war until we eliminate Hamas and return residents of the south safely to their homes," Netanyahu said at the Knesset (Israel's parliament).

SOURCE:AA
