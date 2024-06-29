The families of Israeli hostages have urged the country's security establishment not to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage the swap deal with Palestinian groups.

During a press conference near the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, the hostages' families stated: "Do not let Netanyahu sabotage the deal again."

They appealed to their country's leadership to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of all Israeli hostages.

"Netanyahu's insistence on prolonging the war stands between us and our loved ones,” they emphasised.

"Continuing the war means killing the hostages at the hands of the Israeli government," the families added.

'Personal reasons'