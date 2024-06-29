Türkiye's Fourth National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition has arrived in Tromso, Norway to start the expedition at 71 degrees north latitude.

The team was organised under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, Ministry of Industry and Technology and with the coordination of TUBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute.

The delegation consisting of 11 people will set off with the 62-meter (203 feet) Norwegian-flagged Polar Xplorer ship in Tromso and will carry out sampling and studies for 16 projects at 24 points in the Arctic Ocean for about one month.

Scientists will investigate the causes and effects of global climate change in areas where rapid results have been observed in the polar regions, with assessments and sampling, notably in the marine area.

Researchers will also be able to observe the similarities or differences between the two polar regions by conducting marine sampling they conducted in the Arctic Ocean during the Eight National Antarctic Science Expedition in the South Pole earlier this year.

Studies will be carried out for air and atmosphere, physical sciences and life sciences, as well as marine sciences.

Studies seek to explain climate crisis effects

Professor Burcu Ozsoy, coordinator of the Fourth National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition, spoke to Anadolu ahead of the expedition.

"Every year we increase our scientific studies in the region with new projects.

"We have started to experience the 1.5-degree warming scenario of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

With the studies we will conduct, we will better understand what these effects are in the Arctic,” he said.