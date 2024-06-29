At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured after a series of attacks by suspected female suicide bombers in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, the head of the local state emergency management agency has said.

Barkindo Saidu, director general of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said on Saturday that suspected suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, funeral and hospital, killing and injuring several people in the town of Gwoza.

Saidu said 18 deaths had been confirmed, a toll that included children, adults and pregnant women. "The degree of injuries ranges from abdominal ruptures, skull fractures, and limb fractures," he said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Borno state police were not immediately available for comment.