WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombings target Nigeria, killing and wounding dozens
A series of suicide bombings targeting civilians at a wedding, funeral and hospital killed at least 18 people and injured 30 others in Nigeria's Borno state.
Suicide bombings target Nigeria, killing and wounding dozens
The perpetrators are yet to be identified, but Boko Haram or ISWAP are suspected. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 29, 2024

At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured after a series of attacks by suspected female suicide bombers in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, the head of the local state emergency management agency has said.

Barkindo Saidu, director general of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said on Saturday that suspected suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, funeral and hospital, killing and injuring several people in the town of Gwoza.

Saidu said 18 deaths had been confirmed, a toll that included children, adults and pregnant women. "The degree of injuries ranges from abdominal ruptures, skull fractures, and limb fractures," he said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Borno state police were not immediately available for comment.

RECOMMENDED

Borno is at the centre of a 15-year insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Although the Nigerian military has degraded the capabilities of the militants, they still carry out deadly attacks against civilians and security targets.

Boko Haram and its splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), are the most active terror groups in Borno, a large swathe of rural hinterland the size of Ireland.

RelatedBandits attack northern Nigeria, killing many and abducting about hundred
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain