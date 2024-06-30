A Colombian splinter group of former FARC guerrillas known as Segunda Marquetalia has agreed to a "unilateral ceasefire" and the release of captives following negotiations with the government, according to a joint statement.

The talks, held in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, are the third launched under Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro, who has faced multiple obstacles in his efforts to end six decades of conflict between his country's security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

The delegations to the talks agreed on "the unilateral ceasefire of the Second Marquetalia-EB (Ejercito Bolivariano, or Bolivarian army)" as well as committing to "delivery of the people they are holding," according to a document signed by chief government negotiator Armando Novoa and rebel representative Walter Mendoza on Saturday.

The agreement's start date was not specified, but the text seen by AFP states "the full implementation of de-escalation will begin as soon as the presidential decree on offensive military operations comes into force".

The statement asserts the unilateral ceasefire does not restrict the national security forces' "consitutional and legal powers".