BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Japan introduces holographic technology in new banknotes
In the first design change in 20 years 10,000-yen, 5,000-yen, and 1,000-yen bills feature historical figures' holographic portraits appearing to rotate in 3D.
Japan introduces holographic technology in new banknotes
About 7.5 billion new banknotes will have been printed by the end of March next year. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
June 30, 2024

Japan will start issuing new banknotes with the first-ever use of cutting-edge holographic technology.

Holographic portraits of historical figures appear to rotate in 3D on the bills, serving as an anti-counterfeit measure, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

In the first design change in 20 years, the 10,000-yen, 5,000-yen, and 1,000-yen bills will have larger face value numbers printed on them than the current versions for greater visibility.

Tactile marks for the visually impaired will also make them recognisable to touch.

Eiichi Shibusawa (1840-1931), known as "the father of Japanese capitalism" who helped establish around 500 companies, will be featured on the 10,000-yen note, while the 5,000-yen note will feature educator Umeko Tsuda (1864-1929), a staunch advocate of women rights.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedYen surges back after hitting 34-year low as stocks rally

The 1,000-yen note will use the portrait of microbiologist Shibasaburo Kitasato (1853-1931), dubbed "the father of modern Japanese medicine."

About 7.5 billion new banknotes will have been printed by the end of March next year.

Existing banknotes will remain valid after the introduction of the new bills.

RelatedYen falls further as Bank of Japan stands pat on rates
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain