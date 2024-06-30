Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that there is no change in his government’s stance on a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by US President Joe Biden.

Speaking at a government meeting, Netanyahu said he will hold an assessment at the army’s Southern Command on progress in the Gaza war.

"We are committed to fighting until we achieve all of our objectives: Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel and returning our residents securely to their homes in the south and the north,” he added on Sunday.

“Regarding the sacred mission of freeing our hostages: There is no change in Israel's position on the release outline that President Biden has welcomed," Netanyahu said.

Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire as a condition for any potential hostage exchange deal, which the Israeli government strongly opposes.

On May 31, Biden said Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal territory. The plan includes a ceasefire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

