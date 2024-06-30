Oman has hosted a new round of UN-sponsored prisoner swap negotiations between Yemen’s government and the Houthi group.

“We are hopeful of achieving positive results” during the talks, government negotiator Majid Fadael told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

“Our fundamental demand as a government team is the unconditional release of all prisoners and abductees, without any discrimination,” he added.

He called for including Yemeni political figure Mohamed Qahtan in any prisoner swap deal with the Houthis.

Since their consultations in Stockholm in 2018, the Yemeni government and the Houthis have presented lists containing over 15,000 prisoners and detainees, although the exact number remains uncertain.

In April 2023, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN, the two rivals exchanged around 900 detainees after negotiations in Switzerland.