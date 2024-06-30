Twenty detainees, some accused of terrorism, staged a prison break in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, officials told AFP, adding that one was "killed in the crossfire" during the escape.

"The inmates had a revolver that they used to hold a sentry hostage," Badar Munir, an official with the regional ministry of interior said on Sunday.

"It is unclear whether they seized it (the weapon) from jail officials or if it was brought in from outside," Munir added.

The incident took place at the Poonch district jail in Rawalakot city, about 110 kilometres (68 miles) south of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.