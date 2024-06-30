TÜRKİYE
Israeli El Al makes emergency landing in Türkiye, departs without refueling
Flight from Warsaw to Tel Aviv made emergency landing at Antalya Airport after a passenger onboard fell seriously ill.
Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed that the landing was authorised to address the urgent medical situation. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
June 30, 2024

Israel's national El Al airlines, has made an emergency landing in the southwestern Turkish city of Antalya due to a medical emergency, but departed without refueling after the captain chose to leave, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The El Al flight en route from Warsaw to Tel Aviv, was forced to make an emergency landing at Antalya Airport on Sunday after a passenger fell seriously ill and required immediate medical attention.

Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed that the landing was authorised to address the urgent medical situation.

"The emergency landing was granted due to the passenger's illness. Refueling was to be provided on humanitarian grounds, but the captain decided to depart voluntarily before the procedure was completed," it said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
