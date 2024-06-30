WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Muslim group slams Israeli consul's 'radical Muslim occupation' remarks
"This false ‘wake up’ call is, in reality, a call to hatred and violence targeting New York Muslims and Arabs," CAIR-NY Executive Director says regarding the discriminative remarks.
US Muslim group slams Israeli consul's 'radical Muslim occupation' remarks
Demonstrators, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, take part in a protest against anti-Muslim hate in New York in March 2019. / Photo: AA / AA
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
June 30, 2024

Comments by Israel’s new consul general in New York, Ofir Akunis, urging New Yorkers to "wake up" against what he called a "radical Muslim occupation" have sparked sharp criticism from US Muslims.

The New York branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) condemned Akunis's statement made in an interview with the New York Post.

Akunis likened New York’s situation to cities like London, Malmo and Paris, which he described as being under the occupation of "radical Muslims," urging New Yorkers to act before it was too late.

In a statement, CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said: "This false ‘wake up’ call is in reality a call to hatred and violence targeting New York Muslims and Arabs, and those perceived to be Muslim and Arab-American."

RelatedAnti-Muslim attacks double in Germany but authorities tend to ignore: NGO

Record anti-muslim discrimination complaints in 30 years

RECOMMENDED

Afaf Nasher emphasised that Akunis' "false and hate-filled remarks should be repudiated by all political and religious leaders."

She also highlighted the rise in anti-Muslim discrimination and hate crimes in the US, pointing to the highest number of complaints received by CAIR in its 30-year history.

According to a civil rights report released by CAIR's national office earlier this year, they received 8,601 complaints in 2023, with half of them coming after October 7, 2023.

This was described as "the highest number of complaints received in CAIR's 30-year history."

In the interview, Akunis also referred to protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza, claiming that the antisemitism he witnessed in New York was "the worst ever" since Jews began arriving in the United States in large numbers in the late 19th century.

RelatedHate on wheels: Van playing Islamophobic video drives around Toronto
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain