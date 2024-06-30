WORLD
North Korea fires ballistic missile into eastern waters — South Korea
The new launch comes after the US, South Korea and Japan concluded joint military exercises, raising concerns about rising tensions in the region.
This is the first launch in five days and follows the conclusion of joint exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali Topchi
June 30, 2024

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters, South Korea's military said on Monday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was initiated on Monday morning, but gave no further details, including how far the weapon travelled.

The launch came two days after South Korea, the US and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills that North Korea calls a provocation.

The launch is the North's first weapons firing in five days.

Last Wednesday, North Korea launched what it called a multiwarhead missile in the first known launch of a developmental, advanced weapon meant to defeat US and South Korean missile defences.

North Korea said the launch was successful, but South Korea dismissed the North’s claim as a deception to cover up a failed launch.

Military drills

The South Korea-US-Japanese “Freedom Edge” drill drew a US aircraft carrier and destroyers, fighter jets and helicopters from the three countries.

The training involved missile defence, anti-submarine and maritime interdiction drills.

In recent weeks, North Korea has floated numerous trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea in what it has described as a tit-for-tat response to South Korean activists sending political leaflets via their own balloons.

SOURCE:AP
