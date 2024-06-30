WORLD
2 MIN READ
French PM halts planned unemployment reform after falling back in election
In reaction to the first round of parliamentary election results, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has suspended the proposed unemployment reform that would have cut jobseekers' benefits, according to a report.
French PM halts planned unemployment reform after falling back in election
French PM responds to election setback by freezing unemployment reform. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 30, 2024

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has decided to suspend progress on a planned unemployment reform, which would have reduced the jobseekers' benefits, a source close to Attal told Reuters news agency.

This decision comes in the wake of the first round of France's parliamentary elections where Attal's and French President Emmanuel Macron's camp finished a distant third behind the far-right party National Rally (RN) and the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP).

RelatedFrance's far right wins election first round: estimates

'Not a single vote to RN'

France’s prime minister has called for countering the far-right National Rally (RN) party after its victory in snap elections.

RECOMMENDED

“Not a single vote must go to the RN,” Gabriel Attal said in a live address to the nation after the preliminary results were revealed.

Attal, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, stressed that the National Assembly, the lower chamber of the French parliament, was never under such a risk in its history.

“Our objective is clear: preventing the National Rally (party) from achieving an absolute majority in the second round, from dominating the National Assembly,” he added.

He noted that “everyone understood” that the left-wing New Popular Front alliance would not have an absolute majority in the next round.

The second round of the elections will be held on July 7.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain