A poll released Sunday found that 72 percent of registered voters believe that US President Joe Biden does not possess the mental and cognitive health required to serve as head of state.

The survey, conducted by CBS News/YouGov, comes amid growing concern over whether Biden is mentally fit for office following the first live presidential debate on Thursday ahead of the November presidential elections.

The poll indicated that 45 percent of Democrats believe that Biden should withdraw from the presidential race due to health concerns.

When asked about former President Donald Trump’s mental and cognitive fitness for the presidency, 50 percent responded yes and 49 percent no.

The debate, held by CNN, intensified discussions about Biden’s capability for a second term.

Despite Trump not gaining a clear advantage, Biden’s performance did little to alleviate concerns about his age.